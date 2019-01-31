Kelsy Karter Reveals The Reason behind Her Harry Styles Tattoo

Harry's usually a big fan of fan tattoos (Source: kelsykarter / Instagram )

Singer Kelsy Karter has finally explained the meaning behind her Harry Styles face tattoo, saying, 'I wear my heart on my cheek'.

Harry's number one fan claimed she wasn't afraid to 'express' her feelings for the star while in discussion with The Edge Afternoon Show.

Full of praise for the chart-topping singer, Kelsy enthused she respected Harry and thought he was very good looking as she showed off more angles of the tattoo

She said: 'I just wear my heart on my cheek and I couldn’t really control what went on from there.

'As a fellow musician, I really respect what he’s doing for rock ‘n’ roll. I’m a female in the modern day movement of rock ‘n’ roll and he’s exposed the kids to sounds they might have not otherwise heard.

'Because he came from the pop world and did a rock ‘n’ roll album, it’s opened doors for people like me. I really respect what he’s doing and love what he’s doing — and he’s nice to look at.'