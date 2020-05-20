Kenan İmirzalıoğlu: Have Sex.. But Don't Rape!

Kenan İmirzalıoğlu raised controversy with his statements regarding bold shots in series and films during the blessed month of Ramadan, that according to him, they are not haram (forbidden).

Yet the Turkish actor returned to provoke controversy again with a new statement, saying that he prefers the natural physical relationship rather than rape, as a result sexual suppression.

İmirzalıoğlu, who is known in the Arab world as "Ezel", said: "I do not encourage you to have sex, but I prefer it and I say it boldly, practice it but don't rape or assault a girl, a boy or an old woman."

He added: "We have started to hear terrifying stories happening in neighborhoods and streets of Turkish villages, the rate of rape is rising and it is due to sexual repression."

The Turkish star continued, saying: "If your desires are satisfied, you would not resort to rape or commit other abnormal behaviors, so make love through marriage or outside it as you are convinced."