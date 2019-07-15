  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kendall Jenner and Palestinian Model Fai Abu Khadra Wear Matching Clothes

Kendall Jenner and Palestinian Model Fai Abu Khadra Wear Matching Clothes

Published July 15th, 2019 - 09:25 GMT
Kendall Jenner, Fai Abu Khadra
The pair have sparked romance rumors in the past

As A-list celebrities flocked to Wimbledon for the men’s final on Sunday, eagle-eyed fans spotted model Kendall Jenner in the stands, alongside US-Palestinian model Fai Abu Khadra.

The pair have sparked romance rumors in the past, but the tennis match visit could simply be a case of two friends spending a sporty day out — Khadra is the brother of DJ twin sisters Sama and Haya Khadra, who are regularly spotted with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The pair wore matching outfits at Wimbledon and looked summer-ready in blue shirts and white bottoms.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2019 All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now