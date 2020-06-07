Kendall Jenner Confirms She Did Not Post a Photoshopped 'Black Lives Matter' Post

Though fans were quick to point out the photo didn't seem real with the sign missing in a shadow and pointed the finger at the 24-year-old model.

But she cleared the air about the controversy on Saturday saying 'I DID NOT post this.'

Sharing the circulating post, that was edited to look like a screenshot from Facebook, she tweeted 'This is photoshopped by someone. I DID NOT post this.'

​

In the edited image the Keeping up with the Kardashians star stands in front of a small group of people and a black sports car.

​





​

Dressed in black mesh top revealing a black bralett, black jeans and a black face mask she holds the sign, though the sign is not visible in a shadow on the ground.

Initially posted by self described 'tech influencer' Andru Edwards, he posted and pointed out the missing sign saying 'what's missing from @KendallJenner's shadow?'

In the comments and replies many seemed to believe it was real.

'That's a big OOF,' one wrote. While another added 'Signs, signs, everywhere are signs...cept that shadow.'

Though many were quick to come to the stars defense and a few even found the original photo, taken at an unknown date, that shows the star without the face mask and only holding a water bottle in one hand.

'I hate that she’s getting slammed for something she didn’t do!! It’s an edit,' one fan wrote.

​

And another said 'She didn’t even post this.. or make this. Or have anything to do with this.'

Kendall has not shared images from attending protests though spoke out to her 130m Instagram followers on Monday, voicing support for change, and working to be a better ally to the black community.

'To everyone reading this and to myself,' she wrote. 'Keep researching, reading, and educating yourself on how we can become better allies.'

Kendall went on to discuss how she spent the recent days thinking on the injustice and her white privilege.

'I’ve been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy,' she wrote. 'I’m angry and hurt just like so many.'

Adding: 'I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but i know that nobody should have to live in constant fear.'

'I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help,' Kendall wrote.

​

She went on to encourage action off of social media to change the system, not only 'raging on platforms.'

'Raging on platforms can not be all that we do in order to repair the system we need to take real action,' the catwalk maven wrote. 'Off of social media.'

'This is a time to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves,' she continued. 'We must also make sure we are ready to vote when the time comes to elect the right people into office.'

Hoping to make her final message clear she ended saying 'the one truth that will always ring loudest is that BLACK LIVES MATTER.'

Kendall also was sure to mention Floyd, the man who's death started nationwide protests.

'Rest peacefully George Floyd and all victims of this horrible injustice,' she wrote.

Floyd was recorded in police custody last week being pinned to the crowd by an ex-Minnesota police officer with a knee to his neck and at least two other cops kneeling on other part of his body at different points.

The video showed the main officer, Derek Chauvin, with his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes until and after her went unconscious and was eventually pronounced dead, on Memorial Day.

Chauvin was charged with third degree murder and manslaughter on Friday, though the other three police officers, who lost their jobs alongside Chauvin after the incident were not yet charged.

Protests erupted across the nation with many large cities being under curfew orders by Monday.

More than 7,200 people were arrested across 43 cities in the country over the weekend, according to CBS News.