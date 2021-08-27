Kendall Jenner Pictured Half Naked for her Skimpy Ad Campaign

She's never been afraid to show a little skin.

Kendall Jenner is putting her supermodel physique on display in a skimpy new ad campaign for designer Jacquemus which she shared to social media on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it seems that work is the farthest thing from the 25-year-old's mind as she continues her lengthy luxury vacation in Europe with beau Devin Booker.

Kendall shared several posts to her Instagram grid from her scantily clad ad campaign. Jenner boats 185 million followers on the platform.

In one stunning snap, the beauty looked long and lean, naked from the waist down and posing inside of a fishing net.

She was styled in a cropped red puffer coat with her brunette locks pulled into a tight high ponytail.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star not only put her long legs on display but she showcased her six pack abs in some of the other images.

Kendall flashed some under boob in a fuzzy cropped black cardigan that was secured with one string at her collar bone. The tiny top was paired with some matching black high waisted flare pants.

The quirky shoot saw the cover girl essentially makeup free and posing with random athletic objects like tennis balls, bouncy red balls, hiking shoes and a camping hammock.



Jacquemus teased their new campaign with the reality star earlier this week when the luxury label shared a snap of a completely naked Kendall strategically covering up her private parts with the pink suede bag.

In the advertisement Kendall was seen swinging from a Kelly green rope with tennis balls on the top and bottom.

The brunette beauty was wearing very little makeup and her hair was down and straight as she gazed off camera, showing off her side profile.

Kendall was in just her birthday suit in the image with her legs pulled up to grip the rope and a bubblegum pink suede purse with a thick gold chain dangled from her shoulder, effectively shielding her breasts.

The brand accessorized the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with matching pink knee socks, pink high-heeled peep toe mules and big gold hoops.

Jenner has worked with Jacquemus before and walked the runway for the label during Paris Fashion Week just last month.

She and pal Bella Hadid strutted down the catwalk in slinky tops and flare cut pants. At one point, Kendall even carried the same La Montange pink purse.

Kendall has been enjoying a luxury European vacation with her Olympian boyfriend Devin Booker with the pair spotted in Sardinia and Ponza.

The pair were first linked together in April 2020 and made their Instagram debut on Valentine's Day.

'She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Devin too,' a source told PEOPLE last month. 'Devin is such a cool guy. He is very low-key and doesn't want to be a celebrity. He is very sweet to Kendall.'