Kendall Jenner Poses for Multiple Photos While Wearing form-Fitting Red Bodysuit

Kendall Jener set tongues wagging in her latest racy shoot over on social media on Thursday (Instagram)

She came under fire last week after appearing in a Vogue photoshoot with short, curly hair that many labelled 'cultural appropriation'.

However the backlash hasn't stopped Kendall Jenner from continuing to rock the boat, taking to social media on Thursday to share more sultry shots.

The 22-year-old beauty posed for multiple photos while wearing a form-fitting red bodysuit.

Kendall opted for the latex one piece that drew attention to her incredibly tiny waist and long lean legs.

The beauty teamed the look with a pair of vintage Louis Vuitton stockings that made their runway debut back in 2008.

She completed her sexy ensemble with black Jimmy Choo patent pumps.

Kendall's hair was styled up into a voluminous updo with a long fringe framing her porcelain face.

The reality star had a simple glam complete with contoured cheekbones and a nude plump pout.

All shots taken by the popular KarJenner clan's photographer Sasha Samsonova with her tresses styled by Jen Atkin and makeup by Mary Phillips.

Kendall was also seen posing with her Doberman Pinscher, the same dog that allegedly bit a child at a cafe back in August.

The model's latest shots comes after Vogue shared an image of her with curly hair in what appeared to be of an 'afro' style.

The publication released the photos as part of a series marking the 15th anniversary of the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund prize, which was created in 2003 to support emerging designers by awarding them cash prizes.

But while Kendall posed in a variety of styles for the series, which was shot by Swedish photographer Mikael Jansson, two photos in particular have drawn the ire of social media users; one sees the model posing in a romantic floral prairie dress by Brock Collection, with her normally poker-straight hair arranged in an Afro hairstyle.

Vogue told Fashionista in a statement: 'The image is meant to be an update of the romantic Edwardian / Gibson Girl hair which suits the period feel of the Brock Collection, and also the big hair of the 60s and the early 70s, that puffed-out, teased-out look of those eras.

'We apologise if it came across differently than intended, and did not mean to offend anyone by it.'