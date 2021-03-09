Kendall Jenner Says She Really Wants to be a Mom

The 25-year-old model is the only member of the Kardashian/Jenner family that doesn’t currently have any children, but that could be set to change soon, as she’s admitted she’s keen to become a mother.



In a trailer for the final season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ – which premieres on March 18 – Kendall said: “I want kids badly. Soon too.”



Kendall has spoken about having baby “fever” in the past, but has also said she likes playing the role of Aunt to her siblings’ children because she can give them back to their parents when looking after them becomes “too much”.



Speaking in 2019, she said: “Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘[Oh, my God], I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.’ Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much. It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll just be like, ‘Go to your mom.’ ”



And in 2018, she explained: “[I want to] wait a little longer [to have kids of my own]. But it’s awesome because I have all these little babies to play with, so I can play with them and then just give them back. They’re all really cute.”



Kendall’s change of heart when it comes to having kids of her own comes as she made her romance with NBA star Devin Booker Instagram official last month.



The couple had been linked since April last year, but took their relationship to the next level on Valentine’s Day (02.14.21) when Kendall posted a cute snap of the Phoenix Suns player cuddling her on top of a kitchen surface.

And it was later reported her famous family have given the romance their seal of approval.



An insider said: "What first seemed like a fun hook-up, is now a relationship.



"They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin.



"And her family thinks he is great. He was even invited to Kim [Kardashian West]'s 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti."