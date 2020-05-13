Kendall Jenner Showcases Her Model Figure in Sheer Lace Negligee

And Kendall Jenner sent temperatures soaring on Instagram on Tuesday evening as she uploaded a racy snap in her lace negligee.

The television personality, 24, showcased her incredible figure in the black lace floral bodysuit, which had a structured panel across her midriff, as she posed seductively on the bed.

Letting her brunette tresses fall over her shoulders, Kendall put on a cheeky display as she posed up a storm for the camera.

The model captioned the post: 'did my makeup n stuff' (sic).

Kendall's sister Khloe commented:'Wow Wow Wow', while the Kardashian's hair stylist typed: 'Ummm who you zoomin’ with?'

​

Kendall later took to her Instagram stories to re-share a video of her sister Kylie, 22, teaching her daughter Stormi about patience with a mini social experiment that involved a bowl full of chocolate.

The make-up mogul put a bowl of chocolate in front of the toddler, telling her: 'You can only have three of them. I'm going to give you three of them.'

​

Stormi lunged toward the bowl, before her mum stopped her, adding: 'But wait! You have to wait until mummy comes back, ok? I have to go to the bathroom.'

'You're going to wait for mummy?' Kylie asked, as her daughter adorably and enthusiastically responded, 'Yeah!'

She sat still for a few seconds before putting up her hands like she wanted to grab a handful, but practiced restraint.

'Ooh! Chocolates,' Stormi said softly while leaning over the bowl, before sitting back up and singing, 'Patience, patience!'

The only child excitedly shouted and jumped up and down as her mom returned from the bathroom, giving her some chocolate smarties.