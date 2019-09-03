Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Talents in 'Stuart Weitzman' Campaign

And Kendall Jenner is showing off her talents in another campaign for the luxury brand.

The 23-year-old supermodel danced up in a storm in thigh-high boots for the Stuart Weitzman fall 2019 campaign.

Kendall showed off her long legs in the label's thigh-high Lesley suede boot - in the black and the tan hues.

The five-foot-ten-inch runway beauty was joined by two dancers in the clip, labeled #SWDance.

According to People, the campaign was shot by photographer and videographer Charlotte Wales and styled by Clare Richardson.

Kendall showed off her model figure in a black bodysuit that featured a cut-out detail, flaunting her cleavage.

The video stars with Kendall in the center and the two dancers behind her - inspired by Beyonce's Single Ladies video.

The first video in the three part series kicks off with her swiveling her hips side to side and putting her hands on her hips then on her head.

The dancers are seen doing flips and impressive moves around her during the clip; the song featured was DDG's Run It Up.

Kendall wore her hair pulled back in a center parted bun with minimal makeup, highlighting her natural beauty.

Kendall posed for the campaign pictures with her leg up in the air in one; in another, she was posing on her back with her legs vertical.

The brunette beauty previously starred in Stuart Weitzman's spring 2019 campaign alongside Willow Smith, Yang Mi and Jean Campbell.

The campaign was for the Alana Stretch Stilettos.