Kendall Jenner Sizzles in New Orange String Bikini

Kendall Jenner has landed a new modeling campaign this month.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 25, is the star of the limited-time 72 hour capsule collection with German online retailer About You.

On Thursday the siren - whose sister is cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner - shared images from the campaign. In one shot she makes the most of an orange bikini while at a Beverly Hills mansion.

The line will launch a on July 25 with a second planned for later this year.

'Discover my exclusive @aboutyou styles. sale starting Sunday July 25th, only available for 72 hours! #KENDALLforABOUTYOU,' said the girlfriend of Devin Booker.

She also said of the collection she influenced: 'I love basics. You can combine every piece in the drop as a mix and match.'

Jenner is seen by a swimming pool, riding a bicycle and a skateboard, and playing with her dog Pyro at a Beverly Hills mansion.

The most striking shot of her is when she is in a red evening dress by a muscle car.

She has been praised by those involved.

Donald Schneider - who is founder and creative director of Berlin's Donald Schneider Studio, and masterminded the collaboration for About You - told WWD: 'She is probably the biggest fashion icon and model there is right now.

'With her 174 million followers, her personality and her fashion style, she is a unique inspiration for the younger generation.'

The retailer is focusing on a digital-only campaign with a heavy emphasis on Instagram, and they're keen to create a sense of intrigue for the collection.

About You's director of content Julian Jansen added: 'Our goal is to create a hype, a fear of missing out — so we are spending 70 percent of the media budget on the teaser phase and 30 percent on the launch phase.'

The collection - with 11 styles landing this month - has been inspired by Kendall's style and favorite pieces.

Each one numbered and featuring a special code including her November 3 birthday.

Schneider added: 'From our first talks on, it was all about authenticity. We wanted to keep it all natural and real.'