Kendall Jenner Suffered With Acne When She Started High School

Kendall Jenner (Twitter)

Kendall Jenner "ran home crying" after school every day.

The 23-year-old model began suffering with acne when she started high school and she's admitted she was so convinced fellow students were always staring at her face, she'd go home devastated on a regular basis.

She shared a throwback photo on her Instagram Story and wrote: "#10yearchallenge I was 13 and ran home crying every day because people would stare at my skin (sic)"

These days, Kendall is delighted with the way her skin has improved and contrasted the teenage photo with a recent one of herself without make-up.

She wrote: "Yesterday on film. Zero make-up."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star also admitted her battle with her skin left her feeling "anxiour, helpless and insecure".

She shared a bare-faced photo on Instagram and in a lengthy post wrote: "While there are much bigger problems happening in the world, suffering from acne for me was debilitating.

"It's something that I've dealt with since I was a young teen and has caused me to feel anxious, helpless and insecure. "

Kendall - who is the new face of skincare brand Proactiv - has called for people to be more open about their insecurities and she's keen to show that she isn't "perfect".

She added: "As humans, I don't think we share our insecurities enough because we live in a time where being 'perfect' is the standard. We curate our life online and pick the pretty moments to post.

"I'd like to show a younger generation that not everything is perfect. Being insecure about my acne gave me thick skin but I wouldn't ever wish that feeling upon anyone so after trying countless options, I found something that has been helpful in maintaining clear skin for me.

"It's been a long journey but I'm excited for where my skin is now. I didn't think I'd see the day where I would feel confident posting a make-up free picture. My goal is to open up a dialogue around skin positivity."