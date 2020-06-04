Kendall Jenner is Talking to a Couple of Guys She is Interested in

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is believed to be "hooking up" with basketball star Devin Booker, but sources have said the romance isn't "serious" because the beauty is "talking to a couple of guys" she's interested in.



A source told Us Weekly magazine: "They're hooking up, but they're not serious. She's talking to a couple different guys. She has so many men after her it's crazy."



Kendall and Devin, 23, sparked romance rumours back in April when they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona, before being seen together again the following month when Kendall picked Devin up from the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.



Meanwhile, the 24-year-old model previously dated fellow basketball star Ben Simmons on and off between 2018 and 2019, and the pair were thought to have reconciled in January this year.



However, sources at the time insisted the pair were "not officially back together".



An insider said: "They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part. They both work and travel frequently and don't find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another."



Kendall has made a concerted effort to remain tight-lipped about her love life, but it was claimed she and Ben were working toward getting their romance back on track.



The source added: "They took a break because it was difficult to sustain a relationship with their schedules. But they have stayed in touch and there was never a messy break-up or hard feelings.



"Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben over the last few weeks in Philadelphia. She's been flying in to see him whenever she can.



"They really like each other and want to be a part of each other lives. They are so comfortable with each other and always laughing. They work well together."