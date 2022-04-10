Kerem Bürsen Ends All Ties With Hande Erçel And Has a New Woman in His Life

Turkish actor Kerem Bürsen was seen in Malacca, Spain following his Malacca Festival attendance.

And it seems clear that Kerem liked staying in Spain as there might be a few things connecting him to the country that are making him stay a little bit longer, and it is not work related.

Rumors surfaced social media recently claiming that Bürsen is currently dating Spanish singer Stephanie Cayo who's relationship grew stronger with the actor during his time staying in Spain, sources have confirmed that the duo are falling in love with each other, and have excessively been meeting each other in secret.

The happy news pleased many of the Turkish star's fans, especially as they saw the new relationship as evidence that Kerem has finally got rid of the toxicity between him and his former love Hande Erçel, whom he started dating in 'Enta Utroq Babi' (You knock on my door).

Kerem and Hande ended their year long relationship surprisingly, as the Turkish actress was quick to remove her pics with star from social media, and it was reported that Erçel was the one who decided to put an end to the romance, while Kerem was trying his best to make the relationship survive.