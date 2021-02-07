Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Respond to News of Them Fighting Behind the Scenes in Sen Çal Kapımı

From lovers to enemies!

Hürriyet Daily News has reported that co-stars of Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door) Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel have had a fight behind the scenes which caused to suspend the filming.

The report created a fuss between viewers and social media users, and many believed that it was true.

After it was heavily circulated, stars and production of the show decided to respond to those claims.

At first, Kerem Bürsin replied to a headline on Twitter with the words: 'Bulls**t news', which was retweeted by fellow actress Hande Erçel.

BULLSHİT NEWS ;) — Kerem Bürsin (@KeremBursin) February 5, 2021

Also the production company made an indirect statement responding to 'fighting behind the scenes' claims by posting a picture of Hande Erçel on Instagram and captioning it: 'We are in a good mood on the set as always! #SenÇalKapım'

Another report stated that the real reason behind pausing the filming was Hande's request to take few days off to rest as a result of the increasing pain in her neck, adding that she's required to wear the medical collar in order to heal.

Ironically, a new report stated that filming Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door) is stopped again because of a fight between actresses Melisa Döngel and Basak Gümülcinelioglu.