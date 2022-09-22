Kerem Bürsin And Other Stars Mourn Mahsa Amini

On Friday last week, a woman named Mahsa Amini went viral after she was killed by Tehran's morality Police for not wearing her Hijab correctly.

In Iran and all over the world, people expressed their anger over the matter, and her name has been trending ever since on social media with everyone furious with the Iranian authorities.

Today, a 22-yr-old woman died in #Iran after being beaten on head by the regime’s “morality police” for not “properly” wearing her Hijab. Her name was Masha Amini.



Her crime was showing some hair. Let that sink in…

The 22-year-old Kurdish woman came to Tehran to visit her relatives.

Thousands of protesters rallied the streets following the death of Mahsa Amini and the women in the protests took off their Hijab and chanted 'Death to The Dictator'.

And now, famous names have also protested on their social media account, showing their sadness and sorrow over the loss of Mahsa Amini.

Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin took to his Instagram account to re-share a post that read: 'The circumstances leading to the suspicious death in custody of 22-year-old young woman Mahsa Amini, which include allegations of torture and other ill-treatment in custody, must be criminally investigated.''

The caption also read: ''The so-called “morality police” in Tehran arbitrarily arrested her 3 days before her death while enforcing the country’s abusive, degrading and discriminatory forced veiling laws. All agents and officials responsible must face justice.''

Also admitting to being heartbroken over the loss of Mahsa Amini was American Palestinian model and activist Bella Hadid, who posted on her Instagram account a series of pictures featuring Mahsa and her story.

Bella Hadid wrote in the caption: ''#mahsaamini Just wow … Rest in peace #mahsaamini You did not deserve this. Sending blessings to her family and loved ones. #Repost @amandadecadenet This is a devastating and shocking story of a woman who was allegedly beaten and killed for wearing her hijab ‘ incorrectly’. Mahsa Amini was taken by the ‘ morality police’ to be educated about the hijab and never made it back alive. #mahsaamini.

Australian actor Nathaniel Buzolic has been very open about the matter on his social media page as he posted several stories on his official Instagram account expressing his anger over Mahsa Amini's death in addition to posting an Instagram post where he attached a lengthy comment.

His caption read: ''Hollywood and the west have told us over and over again in most recent years that women do incredible things! That women are brave, that women are strong, that women can be an undeniable force to bring about radical change.''

''And yet I don’t see Hollywood or anyone else on these social platforms to date, praising and supporting the incredible bravery of these women in Iran right now! Real-life women, not fictional characters or stories. Real events, real women in real battles for freedom.''

The actor added: ''For 43 years Iranian women have been voiceless. But right now as you read this Women who are both young and old are showing unbelievable bravery and defiance against a radical Islamic regime that is trying to stop at nothing to silence them.''

''I pray to God that it will be these women that will be remembered as the driving force which over throws this current demonic Islamic regime that thought it could oppress and control these women for all of their days in power.''

he continued: ''screenshot this picture if you believe in this message! Write a caption of encouragement to those fighting this battle on the ground. Be the wind in the sail of the people of Iran who have said enough is enough and please be our voice!''

Halsey shared her story on Instagram a series of posts where she explained what happened with Mahsa Amini.

By Alexandra Abumuhor

