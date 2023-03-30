Kerem Bürsin is a fan of Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's Aile

ALBAWABA - Kerem Bürsin is a fan of the new Turkish series, Aile.

Last night, famous Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin shared on his Instagram story a video documenting that he was watching the Turkish series, Aile.

Starring in Aile is Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Bürsin's old lover, Serenay Sarıkaya.

The Bürsin IG | 🇪🇸 Kerem ha compartido ese vídeo en su cuenta viendo la serie Aile “ademterzibarbersclub 🤘🏻 mi hombre en TV”



🇺🇸 Kerem shared this video on his account watching the tv show Aile.#KeremBürsin @KeremBursin pic.twitter.com/IkiUF6F0Re — Kerem Bürsin Spanish Fan Account (@TheBursinSpain) March 28, 2023

Sarıkaya and Bürsin ended their relationship in 2019, and with Kerem sharing that he is watching the series where Serenay plays the lead character, fans questioned if he is over the actress.

Twitter was flooded with questions where fans were asking if Bürsin is still in love with Sarıkaya, or if he was just a fan of the Turkish show.

Isn’t Kerem Bursin Serenay’s ex? Look at him being a supportive ex watching #Aile pic.twitter.com/pXtCk5WzM4 — 𝓜 (@mdxrie) March 28, 2023

The show's plot tells the story of Aslan -played by Tatlıtuğ - who is a member of a huge family running a nightclub.

Aslan's character is extremely dark and mysterious, and a Psychologist named Devin enters Aslan's life, and that's when the plot begins to be more intense.

The original work ''The Sopranos" is an American drama series starring James Gandolfini, Michael Imperioli, Lorraine Bracco, and many more.