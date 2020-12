Kerem Bürsin Ranked 38! Eight Turkish Male Celebrities Make it to the 100 Most Handsome Men of 2020 List.. Check Them Out

Top Beauty World has revealed the names of male celebrity nominees who made it to the 100 Most Handsome Men of 2020 list.

Check out names and ranks of Turkish male artists who were nominated in the list.

Rank 96: Burak Tozkoparan

Category: Attractive Man

Rank 91: Burak Özçivit

Category: Hall of Fame

Rank 89: Can Yaman

Category: Golden Face Line



Rank 82: Uraz Kaygılaroğlu

Category: Attractive Smile



Rank 68: Barış Arduç

Category: Hall of Fame



Rank 38: Kerem Bürsin

Category: Golden Face Line Actor



Rank 33: Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ

Category: Golden Face of Turkey



Rank 17: Çağatay Ulusoy

Category: Golden Face / Attractive