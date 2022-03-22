Kerem Bürsin Shines at the Málaga Film Festival

The famous Turkish star Kerem Bursin attended the 25th edition of the Malacca Sinai Festival, which was held in the city of Malacca in Spain during the past few days.

Turkish newspapers confirmed that Bursin is the first Turkish actor to attend and was invited to the Malacca Film Festival, and the actor has outperformed a large number of his fellow Turkish stars.

The star of the famous Turkish series "You Knock on My Door" Kerem was the first to be appointed as the first ambassador in Turkey to Canaria Island during the festival he was invited to.

Kerem Bursin on the red carpet at the Malaga Film Festival#KeremMalagaFest pic.twitter.com/9Z95oES5t3 — Kerem Bürsin English (@TheBursinUpdate) March 18, 2022

Don't you think Kerem Bursin has a very nice fan base? Like Kerem Bürsin himself <3 😍#KeremBursin #KeremBürsin pic.twitter.com/jqF6w2t2bw — Turkish Drama Lovers (@TurkishTvDrama) March 20, 2022

The Turkish personality attended the festival with a classic elegant look, as he wore a black shirt with a dark gray suit, as he appeared in high spirits and his smile did not leave his face on the red carpet, revealing his great happiness with this honor