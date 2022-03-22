  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kerem Bürsin Shines at the Málaga Film Festival

Kerem Bürsin Shines at the Málaga Film Festival

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published March 22nd, 2022 - 11:11 GMT
he wore a black shirt with a dark gray suit
he wore a black shirt with a dark gray suit
Highlights
Bursin is the first Turkish actor to attend

The famous Turkish star Kerem Bursin attended the 25th edition of the Malacca Sinai Festival, which was held in the city of Malacca in Spain during the past few days.

Turkish newspapers confirmed that Bursin is the first Turkish actor to attend and was invited to the Malacca Film Festival, and the actor has outperformed a large number of his fellow Turkish stars.

The star of the famous Turkish series "You Knock on My Door" Kerem was the first to be appointed as the first ambassador in Turkey to Canaria Island during the festival he was invited to.

The Turkish personality attended the festival with a classic elegant look, as he wore a black shirt with a dark gray suit, as he appeared in high spirits and his smile did not leave his face on the red carpet, revealing his great happiness with this honor

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...