Kerem Bürsin to star alongside Álvaro Morte

ALBAWABA - Kerem Bürsin will star alongside La Casa De Papel actor, Álvaro Morte in the new production, The Art Leader.

Recently, Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin became one of the most famous names in Spain.

And now, Bürsin is set to star in a new series alongside one of the biggest names in Spain, and also the star of La Casa De Papel, Álvaro Morte.

It was officially announced that a new series will be produced, and will be directed by Spanish director Koldo Serra.

Kerem Bürsin, Koldo Serra'nın yönettiği "The Olyverse" projesinin ilk NFS dizisi "The Art Leader'da" Álvaro Morte ve Elsa Pataky ile birlikte yer alacak 💥#KeremBürsin pic.twitter.com/ZR7T6p6YzF — Fısıldayan ADAM (@huyde12) April 11, 2023

The official Twitter page for Fısıldayan ADAM shared a picture of the cast of the upcoming series, which will be titled: "The Art Leader" and captioned: "Kerem Bürsin will appear with Álvaro Morte and Elsa Pataky in "The Art Leader", the first NFS drama of the "The Olyverse" project directed by Koldo Serra."

The first season will consist of five episodes.