Kerem Bürsin undergoes surgery

ALBAWABA - It is reported that "You Knock on My Door" and "Waiting for the Sun" actor Kerem Bürsin underwent surgery.

According to Turkish media sites, Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin was diagnosed with a herniated disc and it was necessary for him to undergo medical surgery.

It is reported that Bürsin had a successful surgery and was discharged yesterday and returned home safely.

#KeremBürsin ameliyat oldu!

Bel fıtığı teşhisi konan oyuncu başarılı geçen operasyonun ardından dün taburcu edildi. Bürsin kısa süre içinde Ay Yapım'la çekeceği projeler için setlere dönecek. (Birsen Altuntaş)

Biz de Kerem Bürsin'e geçmiş olsun dileklerimizi iletiyoruz 🙏 pic.twitter.com/utObXlsZp3 — Adba.tv (@AdbaTv) March 8, 2023

The actor will take a break for now, but will soon start working on his new projects, as he has an agreement with Ay Yapım Production company for upcoming projects.

Fans wished the star a speedy and quick recovery on social media.