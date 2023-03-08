  1. Home
Kerem Bürsin undergoes surgery

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 8th, 2023 - 11:59 GMT
Bürsin had a successful surgery

ALBAWABA - It is reported that "You Knock on My Door" and "Waiting for the Sun" actor Kerem Bürsin underwent surgery.

According to Turkish media sites, Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin was diagnosed with a herniated disc and it was necessary for him to undergo medical surgery. 

It is reported that Bürsin had a successful surgery and was discharged yesterday and returned home safely. 

The actor will take a break for now, but will soon start working on his new projects, as he has an agreement with Ay Yapım Production company for upcoming projects.

Fans wished the star a speedy and quick recovery on social media. 

