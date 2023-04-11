Kerem Bürsin urges people to visit Turkey

ALBAWABA - Kerem Bürsin will star in a new commercial that will be filmed across Turkey.

Kerem Bürsin shared on his Instagram story clips of him in different spots and places in Turkey as he appears to be filming for a new commercial.

Bürsin appeared in one of the videos from the filming site with the Lab34 team, and the KeremBürsin hashtag topped Twitter trends with more than 7 thousand tweets, after fans in Italy shared his new videos and transmitted them through social media.

||- كرم بورسين عبر ستوري حسابه على الإنستغرام 🎥#KeremBürsin • @KeremBursin pic.twitter.com/SKyw7c5T5v — 𝙆𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙢 𝘽𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙞𝙣 𝘼𝙧𝙖𝙗| fan account (@TheBursinArab) April 11, 2023

And through another video of him shared on his story, Bürsin said, "Look at this..We are in Van on Aktama Island. Are you ready for this? It was built in 1915...This is Turkey."

He shared, "I love my country, and I hope that you all will visit it one day. This is so amazing. I can't get enough of it..Wonderful. Also, I love you all..Have a good day."