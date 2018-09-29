Kerry Katona Wants to Reunite with Atomic Kitten for Anniversary Next Year

Kerry Katona (Twitter)

Kerry Katona wants to reunite with Atomic Kitten.

The 38-year-old singer shot to fame in 1999 as an original member of the group but left when she and then-husband Brian McFadden had their first child, Molly, now 17, only to rejoin in 2013.

However, she was dropped by bandmates Natasha Hamilton and Liz McLarnon last November following a public row but Kerry is keen to put their differences behind them for a 20th anniversary tour next year.

She told Closer magazine: "I'm immensely proud of Atomic Kitten's achievements.

"I was the founding member and the band was based on my personality, which is an honour. I'm really proud of that.

"And I'd love nothing more than to reunite for the anniversary next year. There's been a fallout and I don't actually know what's gone wrong.

"I know Tash and Liz are still gigging together and I'm gigging on my own. It's not the same performing on your own - I'd rather be with the girls.

"I hope to God they realise we're not in the playground any more and we can rise above it all. We've all been through enough s**t as it is."

The split came following a personal appearance by Kerry in Manchester last year, when one person referred to Natasha and suggested she "lose the ginger", Kerry answered: "I'm not being funny, Atomic Kitten - I always saw her as toxic ****!"

Just hours later, she wrote on Instagram: "Gutted that I am no longer apart of Atomic Kitten!! Wish the girls all the love and happiness in the world!! Was very proud to be the founder member of AK! Had some amazing times with the kittens! And gutted not to be apart of that no more! I guess I'll keep to knock knock jokes from now on (sic)."

However, Natasha has since denied the claims she wanted Kerry out, tweeting: "I haven't spoken to @KerryKatona7 over calling me C**t. I wasn't there so I let it go.

So don't know where all these stories r coming ... So don't know where all these stories about us falling about it have come from.

"Liz and I have had Kerry's back since the day she came back to the band and have been there for her through thick and thin. We always will.

"As for kicking her out the band?Complete rubbish. Both Liz and I can't do any more gigs until mid next year because we are in theatre shows (sic)."