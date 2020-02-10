Kerry Washington Wears Egypt-Inspired Zuhair Murad Dress

After the party it’s the afterparty and at the 92nd Academy Awards’ post-ceremony bashes, that means the opportunity to wear jaw-dropping designs.

Fortunately, celebrities can always count on Arab designers to help them deliver a standout fashion moment.

Kerry Washington

​



The award-winning US actress arrived at the Vanity Fair afterparty on Sunday evening wearing a heavily-beaded gold top and skirt plucked from Zuhair Murad’s newest Egyptian-inspired couture collection.

Chrissy Teigen

​



The model and author opted for a mint green Georges Hobeika creation with braided cape sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

Madelaine Petsch

​



The velvet, forest green Elie Saab gown with flower embroidery worn by the “Riverdale” star ensured all eyes were on her.

Tracee Ellis Ross

​



The US actress was a vision gold in a Zuhair Murad couture gown complete with shimmering sequin detailing, a plunging neckline and a cape.

Kate Beckinsale

​



The British star demanded a double take wearing a crimson gown by Zuhair Murad with a criss-cross neck that was drenched in crystals from the Lebanese designer’s most recent couture collection.

Diane Kruger

​



American-German actress Diane Kruger opted for an asymmetric metallic Elie Saab haute couture gown for the afterparty.