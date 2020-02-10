  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kerry Washington Wears Egypt-Inspired Zuhair Murad Dress

Kerry Washington Wears Egypt-Inspired Zuhair Murad Dress

Published February 10th, 2020 - 10:42 GMT
celebrities can always count on Arab designers
celebrities can always count on Arab designers

 After the party it’s the afterparty and at the 92nd Academy Awards’ post-ceremony bashes, that means the opportunity to wear jaw-dropping designs.

Fortunately, celebrities can always count on Arab designers to help them deliver a standout fashion moment.

Kerry Washington


The award-winning US actress arrived at the Vanity Fair afterparty on Sunday evening wearing a heavily-beaded gold top and skirt plucked from Zuhair Murad’s newest Egyptian-inspired couture collection.

Chrissy Teigen


The model and author opted for a mint green Georges Hobeika creation with braided cape sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

Madelaine Petsch 


The velvet, forest green Elie Saab gown with flower embroidery worn by the “Riverdale” star ensured all eyes were on her.

Tracee Ellis Ross


The US actress was a vision gold in a Zuhair Murad couture gown complete with shimmering sequin detailing, a plunging neckline and a cape.

Kate Beckinsale


The British star demanded a double take wearing a crimson gown by Zuhair Murad with a criss-cross neck that was drenched in crystals from the Lebanese designer’s most recent couture collection.

Diane Kruger


American-German actress Diane Kruger opted for an asymmetric metallic Elie Saab haute couture gown for the afterparty. 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...