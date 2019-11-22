Kevin Dillon's Ex-wife to Get Around $2 Million After Divorce

Kevin Dillon and Jane Stuart have finalized their divorce, ending a three-year process.



The 'Entourage' star will have to pay his ex nearly $2 million, including equalisation payments which total $1,705,594 and an additional $242,411 for her share of a brokerage account, according to new documents obtained by TMZ.



The former couple will have joint legal and physical custody of their 13-year-old daughter Ava.

According to the documents, the 54-year-old actor - who played Johnny "Drama" Chase on the HBO comedy series - will have to pay $1,823 per month in child support for the teenager, and he will fork out $2,100 each month to Jane.



But he will keep nine cars, a motorcycle, and three houses, including their pad in Malibu and a New York abode.



Jane will keep their Ford Escape car.



The 'Hotel for Dogs' actor has been locked in a financial battle with ex-wife Jane Stuart since their 10-year marriage came to an end when she first filed a divorce petition back in July 2016.







During negotiations, Jane had accused Kevin of withholding money for their daughter Ava's school fees and suggested he made more money than he had admitted.



However, the 53-year-old actor - who also has 28-year-old daughter Amy from a previous relationship - insisted his monthly income had dramatically reduced since 'Entourage' ended and claimed he only made $11,500 a month.



The judge explained he had decided to lower the actor's support because his ex-wife had not made an effort to find a job, despite having been warned to try to find her own source of income.



Previously, the 'Platoon' actor had been ordered by the court to pay Jane over $3,000 per month in child support and $7,000 in spousal support.