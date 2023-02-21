Kevin Hart gets canceled in Egypt

ALBAWABA - Kevin Hart show gets canceled in Cairo, Egypt at the Cairo stadium.

A Kevin Hart show which was scheduled to take place on Feb. 21, 2023 at the Cairo stadium in Egypt, but the organizers of Hart's show announced a sudden cancellation due to great controversy that spread earlier.

The company organizing the concert issued a press statement about the cancellation of Kevin Hart's concert, saying: "It is with a heavy heart that we share with you, due to local logistical issues, the cancellation of our Kevin Hart event scheduled for February 21st, in Cairo.''

The statement added: "You have always shown us continuous support in all our events and for that we’re grateful. In the meantime, we are asking for your patience as we work with the TicketsMarché team to make sure that all the refunds are met in the shortest time possible."

"It is our dream to create the best experiences for all of our clients and ensure that Egypt is placed on the international map at the highest possible standards. We will continue to work towards that dream every day. Again, thank you for your continuous support and understanding."

The comedian's show caused great controversy from the moment it was announced, as there were demands on social media platforms to cancel this event, where a number of public figures and celebrities, including Youssef Othman and Ahmed Younes, participated in it.

Younes shared on his Facebook page a lengthy post expressing his excitement over the cancelation.

He shared: "I can't express how happy I am with the news, because I was one of the thousands of people how wanted this event to be canceled. This means that our words can make a difference, and we are proud to be Egyptians, and no one can take our history and culture away from us."

This all comes after Kevin Hart made a joke about the ancient Egyptians kings and was accused of being racist to the Egyptian history.