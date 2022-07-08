Kevin Hart to Host Chris Rock, Pete Davidson in 'Hart to Heart' Season 2

Peacock is giving a glimpse of Hart to Heart Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring host Kevin Hart.

Hart to Heart is a talk show featuring Hart and celebrity guests. The interviews take place in Hart's wine cellar and cover topics including career, family, loss and love.

Season 2 will see Hart, 43, speak with Pete Davidson, Jay Z, Chris Rock, Mark Wahlberg, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mike Tyson, Saweetie, Tyler Perry, Kristen Stewart, Simu Liu and Seth McFarlane.

"After an incredible first season of Hart to Heart, I couldn't wait to get back in the chair to have more raw and hilarious conversations with some of the best in the business," Hart said. "There is something special about getting down with a glass of wine, it brings out honesty and hilarity in guests and delivers real conversations that you won't get anywhere else."

Season 2 premieres July 14 on Peacock.