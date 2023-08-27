Kevin Hart left in wheelchair amid accident

ALBAWABA - Kevin Hart is now in a wheelchair after tearing his abdomen racing American football running back Stevan Ridley.

In a video shared by athlete Stevan Ridley, he and comedian Kevin Hart are seen racing each other, but Hart could not keep up with the ex-NFL star and suffered injuries affecting his left abdomen.

Hart shared an Instagram video detailing his injuries, he said: "Guys, I blew all my s**t. I tore my lower abdomen, and my abductors are torn, I don't know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can't walk."

Kevin, 44, added: "What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s**t ever, now I can't walk, what was I thinking, son? I've got to be the stupidest man alive." Hart revealed that he would require around six to eight weeks to recover.

The comedian's close friend, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson replied in a comment: "tore my adductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match. True story. You’ll be fine. You’ll grow a 3rd ball but you’ll be fine."

Will Smith added: "Getting older is REAL!! Heal Up, Kev!!"

In 2019, Kevin Hart was left partially paralyzed for some time after being involved in a car accident, and the actor revealed that doctors told him he would have been paralyzed had he not been in such good physical shape.

Hart was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it drove off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. local time, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report obtained at the time by USA TODAY.