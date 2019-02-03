'Khalsana B Sheyaka' Is Now Featured on Netflix
‘The Last of Schmucks‘, as it’s called on Netflix, just joined a list of growing Ramadan sensations making it to the online streaming platform (Source: heshammagedofficial - Instagram)
Just when we thought Netflix couldn’t get any more addictive, our favorite Egyptian comedians joined the empire.
Our favorite Ramadan comedy series from 2017, Khalsana B Sheyaka, just announced that the show is now featured on Netflix. The TV series, starring Ahmed Mekky, Chico, Hesham Magued, and Dina El-Sherbini, takes place in a futuristic dystopian setting where men and women are in an eternal battle.
‘The Last of Schmucks‘, as it’s called on Netflix, just joined a list of growing Ramadan sensations making it to the online streaming platform. Last April, Grand Hotel joined Netflix and Arabs all over the world got a glimpse of one of Egypt’s biggest shows.
