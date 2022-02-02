Khloe Kardashian Admits She Lost Weight Following Tristian Thompson Drama

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian confirmed that she has lost weight following the latest Tristian Thompson scandal where he cheated and impregnated a personal trainer.

The TV personality took to Instagram to share before and after snaps of her back as it became more defined. ''About 3 months apart, Let's go @coachjoe.paris we are sculpting my back and arms.' she captioned the post.

In the snap, the mother of one can be seen from the back with her blond hair tied up, as she was wearing a sports bra with leggings.

And Following the latest Tristian drama, the Good American founder reportedly felt crushed and unsettled by the situation.

Khloe and Tristian had an on/off relationship since 2016, and just before finding out he fathered another woman's baby, the couple had a plan to move in together.

The professional basketball player previously apologized to Khloe, after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with his personal trainer, and admitted that Khloe that does not deserve the humiliation and the heartache he has caused her.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: 'Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years''