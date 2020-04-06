Khloe Kardashian and Baby True Wear Matching SKIMS

The mother daughter duo, who often pose for epic selfies together, looked exceptionally cozy in matching white robes from Kim on Sunday.

'Happy Palm Sunday!!' the 35-year-old reality star captioned her Instagram picture, before noting it's 'an old photo.'

While sitting behind her daughter True, who she shares with her 29-year-old ex Tristan Thompson, the Revenge Body host flaunted her incredible curves in pieces from her sister Kim Kardashian's shapewear line SKIMS.

While baring her sun-kissed shoulders, Khloe displayed her ample cleavage in a matching knit set.

In another shot, her mini-me popped up on the couch and sat up on a white pillow, as her mom sprawled out on the expansive sofa.

The mother-of-one beamed, as she propped one hand under her chin and flaunted her fresh short tresses in the pastel shaded room.

The toddler looked completely at ease, as she sat closely by her mom, who recently invited True's dad to quarantine with them during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player is reportedly staying with his ex, according to Us Weekly.

Being quarantined has made [Khloe] have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad,' a source told the outlet.

The revelation comes after Kardashian shot down rumors that she and the NBA star were reuniting romantically.

Khloe and Tristan split shortly after welcoming their little girl back in 2018 following the NBA star's public affairs with multiple women.

After the cute throwback, Kardashian documented her quarantine with True, who enjoyed some girlie Instagram filters.

'Are you a bunny' the proud mom asked, as her daughter sported a face filter with ears, then one with clouds all around her.

In a tender moment, True giggles and clutches onto Khloe's arm, before cuddling up to her sleeve and staring at the camera.

True continues to play around, as her mom calls her a 'cutie' and asks, 'Are you a princess?'

'Yes!' she exclaims, while wearing a floral yellow tank and matching pants, before having some fun in her massive playhouse.

The almost two-year-old even showed off her look-a-like doll, while putting her in a high chair.