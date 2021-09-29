  1. Home
Khloe Kardashian Banned From Ever Attending The Met Gala

Published September 29th, 2021
Neither has Khloe nor her older sister, Kourtney, have ever attended the Met Gala despite their sisters Kim, Kendall and Kylie and their mom Kris  attending multiple times. 

One fan asked the Good American founder if she was banned from attending the event. "Khloé now that you are online please tell of the met gala rumors are true because I'll burn that dinosaurs bones @KhloeKardashian please clarify thank u," the fan wrote on Twitter.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum tweeted Tuesday that the gossip is “Absolutely NOT True” 

The rumors claim that Khloe is considered too ''C-list'' to attend the annual event.

And the mother of one was quick to shut down those rumors.

Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner who is pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s second child was absent at this year’s gala, which went down earlier this month. However, Kim, Kendall, and Kris were all in attendance and dazzled on this carpet

Meanwhile, Khloe is excited to start planning for her and her daughter True's Halloween costumes, ''We haven't chosen a thing. Normally I am further along than I am right now but I can't think of something. True wants to be Moana and she wants me to be the pig, pua lol." she wrote on Twitter.

 


