Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Easter With Her 'Baby Bunny' True

The 36-year-old Good American founder shared loved up snaps with she and Tristan Thompson's daughter, two, as they nuzzled up together outside of Kris Jenner's desert retreat.

For the day's festivities Khloe debuted a pastel chiffon dress that showed a little cleavage and the family spared no expense to make this year's holiday as special as ever for the kids.

Khloe's Easter look was coordinated with her tot's as she sweetly went in to kiss her on the cheek.

She wore her brown tresses down straight and added a pop of color with a rouge'd lip and adorned her outfit with a simple cross pendant.

The reality star glammed up her look with a hefty stack of diamond bracelets but it was unclear based on the angle of her photos if she was sporting the large pear-shaped sparkler she's been seen with on her left finger.

Per mom Kris's post it seemed as if Tristan was present in Palm Springs, despite his Boston Celtics team slated to play in an NBA game tonight against the Hornets.

CBS sports reported Friday, however that he is out until the end of the week on account of a seeming COVID-19 related incident.

The outlet said he has been out for nearly three weeks on account of what is presumed as a positive diagnosis but he may return in the days coming.

True was treated to a fun-filled day of sweet treats and a country club luncheon with an additional chance to get close to their very own easter bunny who visited them.

And later the family seemed to bring a petting zoo to their home as the Kardashian-Jenner kids were seen petting baby bunnies.

Close with her cousin's Khloe shared a sweet photo of her holding Kim Kardashian's son Psalm's hand and gushed 'She loves Psalm so much.'