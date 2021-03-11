Khloe Kardashian Decides to Use Her Social Media in a Positive Way

The 36-year-old reality star focuses on spreading uplifting messages on her Instagram accounts, and has said she makes a conscious effort not to contribute to anything negative on the app because she thinks people already have “too much negativity at [their] fingertips”.



She said: "I think the world right now, we have too much negativity at our fingertips. Just as much negativity, there is positivity, but we don't highlight it as much as we do the negative.”



Khloe often posts positive quotes and mantras on her social media accounts, and says seeing the “number of reposts” her content gets proves to her that people “do need” more positive energy in their lives.



She added: “Just as much as I need a little boost in my day, I would assume one out of the 133 million followers I have might want to see the same thing I want to see.



“It's something that's so simple. To pass it on and see the number of reposts that it gets, it keeps showing me that, 'Okay, people do need this. They do need this push.'



“I don't think there's a downside to it, so I just figure why not keep trying to have a little bit more positivity. And it gets me going through my days. I sometimes just post things because either it spoke to me, but that doesn't mean I'm going through it. That doesn't mean you're in that stage in your life currently. But I still know what's uplifting and positive and happy.”



And the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is also eager to help others find “confidence” in their “own identity”, after discovering herself in her 30s.



Speaking to People magazine about what she’s learned since turning 30 six years ago, she said: "I think you become more confident in saying 'no.' There are so many things I did because someone encouraged me to, or wear or, 'Try this thing.' You just do it because it's either 'a trend' or somebody encouraging you to do so.



“Now if I don't like something, I'm very okay with saying no. Respectfully, no, it's just not my thing or I'm not comfortable doing that. It's confidence in what your own identity is or how you want to see yourself.



"I feel like your 20s, you're still just experimenting. I really hate the pressure of people asking you, especially when you're in school like, 'What are you going to be when you grow up?' Not everyone has to know! Let's just slow things down."