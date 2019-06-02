Khloe Kardashian Defends Her Friendship With Scott Disick on Instagram

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star hit back after someone accused her of "sh*****g" the reality star, who has three children with her sister Kourtney.



She wrote on Instagram: "I feel sad for you because apparently you don't have relationships in your life that can be completely platonic.





You don't have relationships where someone genuinely loves and cares about you without wanting anything else besides a friendship. Scott and I are family. Our family (Scott included) have experienced a ton together and we love each other fiercely because of it all. I really pray that you have healthy loving relationships in your life. Where it's an equal give-and-take relationship. I hope you have some relationships in your life where "sh*****g" is NOT involved. And I hope you stop saying the word s**g lol. (sic)"



The comments were posted under a photo of Khloe and Scott, where the mother-of-one wished her "brother" a happy birthday.



In the post, she wrote: "Happy birthday to my brother @letthelordbewithyou !!! I am so thankful to have such an incredible addition such as you to our family! We have come such a long way, you and I! I am so thankful for the person that you have grown into. I am thankful for every highs and lows because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever. I am proud to say that you are my brother and also one of my best friends! Have the best birthday Lord!! FOREVER the Lord and the Lady (sic)"