Khloe Kardashian Feels Hurt Amid Tristian Thompson's Paternity Drama

It was revealed that Khloe Kardashian is feeling 'Hurt' after Tristian Thompson's alleged 3rd child with Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

And The Good American founder is hurt about the fact that Thompson cheated again, as he got Nichols pregnant in March of this year, while Kardashian and Thompson were still in a relationship.

A source revealed that Khloe is 'upset', ''She just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again.It's just a sad situation to her ''

Maralee is reportedly suing the athlete for child support and other pregnancy-related fees after she said they conceived a child together in March.

Thompson confessed to having sex with the personal trainer on at least one occasion, according to court documents.

On another note, the mother of one has received flowers from Scott Disick amid the Thompson cheating drama, Kardashian shared a picture of the beautiful pink flower bouquet to her Instagram account, ''“I love you @letthelordbewithyou thank you,” she captioned.

Thompson is already dad to daughter True, 3, whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian, plus son Prince, 4, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.