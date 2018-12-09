Khloe Kardashian Flashes Underboob in Instagram Picture

Khloe gave birth to her daughter True on April 12 (Source: Khloekardashian / Instagram)

She's never been shy about proudly sharing snaps of her baby girl on social media.

And Khloe Kardashian was at it again on Thursday, adding a photo of her kissing the eight-month-old whilst poolside at sunset.

The 34-year-old reality TV star also flashed some significant underboob from beneath her skimpy crop top.

Doting mom: Khloe Kardashian, 34, was at it again on Thursday, adding a photo of her kissing the eight-month-old whilst poolside at sunset

Also apparent beneath the garment was the mother-of-one's toned tummy.

Her long blonde hair extensions cascaded down her back as the socialite tiled her head up to kiss her baby girl's face.

The daughter she shares with basketballer Tristan Thompson wore an adorable baby bathing suit for the photo op.

Khloe gave birth to her daughter True on April 12 in Cleveland, Ohio with boyfriend Tristan.

And eight months later, Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable picture of her daughter in a throwback snap from their Bali trip.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians mainstay shared the image with a excerpt from the Songs of Solomon: 'I have found the one whom my soul loves.'

So cute: Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable picture of her daughter in a throwback snap from their Bali trip

She added: 'I love you baby True.'

True looked cute in her white top with her patterned blue bottoms in the October image; she also had a flower behind one ear.

Khloe took an excerpt from the Songs Of Solomon's 3:4 verse: 'Scarcely I had passed them when I found him whom my soul loves. I held him, and would not let him go until I had brought him into my mother's house, and into the chamber of her who conceived me.'

The star was joined by her siblings Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and their children in Bali; Kourtney's ex partner and the father of her three kids Scott Disick also went on the trip.

Last month, Khloe posted a photo from Bali while posing in coordinating hats with True.

She sported a white pajama top with matching bottoms while cradling her daughter in her arms; True wore a matching ensemble with a huge grin on her face.

Khloe wrote on the November 7th posted image on Instagram: 'This picture makes me smile seeing Trues beautiful face!! You are EVERYTHING to me sweet True. Smile today! It's contagious.'

Mom and daughter bond: Last month, Khloe posted a photo from Bali while posing in coordinating hats with True

On Wednesday night, Khloe posted a series of snaps to her Instagram stories while posing with True by her Christmas tree.

She showed off her new hair as well; the mother of one went platinum blonde over the weekend.

The star held True in her arms while sporting a black turtleneck bodysuit and ripped denim bottoms.

Khloe gave birth on April 12, just two days after boyfriend Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal came to light.

Despite his infidelities, the duo are still in a relationship.