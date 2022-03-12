Khloe Kardashian Looks Stunning in New Seductive Snaps

It was revealed that her baby daddy and ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson claimed he was engaged and about to marry the star in alleged messages he sent to his third baby mama Maralee Nichols.

And on Friday, Khloe Kardashian shared seductive snaps of herself as she posed up a storm in a sheer skintight catsuit.

The mother of one, 37, wowed in the patterned look - which she donned the night prior for a dinner in LA with friends.

Khloe wowed in the long-sleeved sheer number, which showcased her pert derriere and her flat midriff.

The mother of one paired the black and white number with black underwear beneath, which was visible.

She rocked black pointed over-the-knee boots with hoop earrings and her blonde tresses half up-half down.

The single star's seductive posts comes after new documents filed in the ongoing paternity suit against Tristan, 30, by baby mama Maralee Nichols revealed that he claimed to have been engaged to Khloe amid his affair.

Excerpts from snapchats between Tristan and Maralee were included in a new court filing in the paternity case, according to Us Weekly on Friday.

Tristan allegedly repeatedly tells Maralee that he and Khloe Kardashian were set to be married and would be announcing 'publicly.'

The documents also claim that the athlete shelled out $2million on an engagement ring.

Communications between Nichols and Thompson are said to be from April 2021 when the trainer was pregnant with his son, conceived while he was in a relationship with Khloe.

'You literally just told me you are engaged and are trying to be with your family.. I didn't even know you were engaged,' Maralee wrote in one message. 'You have a record of treating me like absolutely c**p and this whole situation has been upsetting.'



A delayed reply from Tristan came several days later: 'I'm engaged but I will be married soon. I told you I won't and can't be in the child life at all by no means … Why not wait till yoj [sic] find the right person to have a family with. Why would you want a baby with a man that's engaged. You wanna keep a mistake.'

He later doubled down on the engagement claims, and Us Weekly reported that the legal filing mentioned the Chicago Bulls player purchasing a diamond engagement ring for Khloe to the tune of $2 million.

'Just a heads up me and my fiancè [sic] gonna announce publicly about out [sic] marriage,' read another message from May. 'Just a heads up. We probably moving out the country in September and live either in Europe or Caribbean. Better living for us and our family away from the bs of America.'

Kardashian was spotted recently wearing a large diamond ring on her ring finger but it is unclear if that is the same piece of jewelry referenced in the documents.

Khloe recently revealed that the new family reality show, Kardashians, will address Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal as 'respectfully' as possible.

The 37-year-old reality star told Variety that upcoming The Kardashians show on Hulu will touch on the NBA star impregnating Maralee.

She explained: 'It will be addressed on the show. We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, since they didn't really sign up for this; we did.

'But if something is really public like this was, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all of a sudden he disappears and we don't ever talk about it.'

The mother-of-one went on to say that it is important to keep the show as real of possible for diehard fans but also be fair to anyone who has been involved with the famous family.

Khloe said: 'Viewers will almost feel slighted, like we aren't sharing things and it's not as real. So yes, we do address it. I always try to be as respectful as possible, but it is reality.

'But it's not going to be some long, drawn-out situation. I think people are probably a little tired of it.'

On Monday, January 3 Tristan took to his Instagram to admit that he had fathered his third child - a son named Theo Thompson - with a third woman as he wrote: 'Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions.