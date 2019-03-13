Khloe Kardashian Planned to Marry Tristan Before Cheating Scandal

Tristan did not want to be a husband (Source: realtristian13 / Instagram)

Khloe Kardashian had reportedly been planning on marrying Tristan Thompson before his alleged cheating scandal.



The 34-year-old reality star - who has 11-month-old daughter True with the basketball star - split with Tristan after it emerged he had kissed Jordyn Woods at a party last month, and it has now been claimed she "wanted to marry" him, but he "did not want to be a husband".





A source said: "Tristan did not want to be a husband, he just wasn't ready.



"Khloe could see the cracks starting to appear in their relationship when Tristan didn't want to get married.



"She wanted the perfect family set up for their daughter True, but Tristan was not ready to be all that Khloe wanted."



Tristan, 27, was previously caught on camera getting close to another woman just days before the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star gave birth to their daughter, but Khloe had forgiven him because she believed he'd "changed".

The insider added to the Sun Online: "He said he had changed, but it wasn't meant to be.



"After True was born Khloe had hoped they would eventually get married and have more kids like Kim and Kanye.



"She soon discovered Tristan just wasn't up for it - and Khloe had to shelve plans for marriage and another baby."



Meanwhile, although they're no longer together, sources recently claimed Khloe and Tristan were "on the same page" when it comes to custody over their daughter.



An insider shared: "Khloe has True for the majority of the time. Khloe's able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can't. Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in LA so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloe. Khloe and Tristan may have their issues but Khloe will never deny Tristan a chance to spend time with his daughter. Things may change in the future, but for now Khloe and Tristan are on the same page with True being with Khloe for most of the time."