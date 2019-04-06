Khloe Kardashian Really Enjoying the Single Life

Khloe Kardashian (Twitter)

Khloe Kardashian isn't ready to date again.

The 34-year-old reality TV star was left devastated when her partner Tristan Thompson - who is the father of her daughter True - allegedly kissed family friend Jordyn Woods recently and Khloe has decided to take time to enjoy being single rather than rush into another relationship.

A source told ET: "Khloe is really enjoying the single life, and spending time with True! She still feels betrayed by Tristan but she isn't allowing that to affect her happiness any longer. Khloe loves with all of her heart and gave Tristan another chance but that relationship is over for good. Khloe is taking time to be single, enjoy her friends and family and focus on her business.

"Khloe is in no rush to start dating seriously, but she is someone who has a lot of love to give and would like someone to enjoy her time with in the future."

Meanwhile, Khloe recently said she thinks she needs to start dating "accountants" rather than basketball players.

After NBA star Tristan allegedly kissed family friend Jordyn Woods, and her former husband Lamar Odom cheated on her with multiple women, Khloe agrees with her grandmother that she needs to find love away from the basketball court.

Appearing with her sisters on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the host asked her: "I do want to ask about this character that you had a baby with. Is it time to stop dating basketball players?"

Khloe replied: "I don't know. I like what I like. What can I say?

"But I do agree. I should have listened to my MJ, my grandmother, and start dating like accountants or something like that."

The 'Revenge Body' host insisted she is genuinely a fan of the sport.

Asked if she actually likes basketball, she replied: "I actually do. I don't play basketball. I just like basketball. It's the whole thing of it all."