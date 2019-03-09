Khloe Kardashian Says Hearts Should be 'Treasured, Not Broken"

Khloe Kardashian (Twitter)

Khloe Kardashian claims hearts should be "treasured, not broken" in the wake of her split from Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality star broke up with Tristan - with whom she has 10-month-old daughter True - after he kissed Jordyn Woods at a party last month, and has now taken to social media to share cryptic messages which touch on the subject of heart break.

One passage posted to Instagram reads: "Maybe we held on a little too long to the people who didn't deserve us because we had more good in our heart than they did. Maybe we saw them for how they could have been if they had a heart like ours. But they didn't and maybe they never will. Hearts like ours are special. - They should be treasured, not broken."

Whilst another message shared by the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said everything she's been through was "meant" to happen in order to make her who she is.

It read: "What if I told you that every single thing that has happened to you has happened exactly as it was meant to? I know a lot of things have happened. I know there are cracks in your spirit from losses too great to name, and hurts from people who should have kept you safe.

"But those cracks created a warrior. Those cracks are iridescent fissures that light you up and reflect every beautiful thing in your soul."

Meanwhile, although the former couple are not on the best terms right now, it was recently reported they're "on the same page" when it comes to co-parenting their daughter.

A source said: "Khloe has True for the majority of the time. Khloe's able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can't. Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in LA so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloe.

"Khloe and Tristan may have their issues but Khloe will never deny Tristan a chance to spend time with his daughter. Things may change in the future, but for now Khloe and Tristan are on the same page with True being with Khloe for most of the time."