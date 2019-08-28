Khloe Kardashian Sends Love to Her Late Dog

The 35-year-old reality star tragically lost her furry friend Gabbana in January 2018, and took to Instagram on Monday (26.08.19) - which was also National Dog Day - to pay tribute to the pooch.







Khloe said she often thinks about how much her daughter True, 16 months, would have "loved" Gabbana, as the dog died just months before Khloe gave birth to her tot, whom she has with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.



She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I will never forget you! I could never forget you! I think about. you always and how much you and baby True would be in love with one another. I miss you Goober (sic)"



The tribute included a sweet photo of Gabbana wearing reindeer ears, a shot of her and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star riding in Khloe's Rolls Royce, and a photo of the duo poolside as well as an image of Gabbana chewing on a pillow that says "#Blessed".



Khloe and her family adopted the Labrador as a puppy, and the 'Revenge Body' star then took custody of the pooch when her mother Kris Jenner and step-father Caitlyn Jenner - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner - split.



Speaking about Gabbana in an episode of her family's reality show last year, Khloe said: "Gabbana was Kendall and Kylie's dog their entire lives and then when they all grew up and moved out, she became the family dog.



"When Caitlyn and my mom got separated, I took Gabbana in. So she's kind of been the family dog and everyone has their own great relationship with her. Even [sister Kim Kardashian West] loves to hate her. I love that whenever I come home from Cleveland, Gabbana is always there."