Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Sexy Figure in 'Good American' Outfit

And Khloe Kardashian proved once again this weekend that she is also an expert supermodel for the brand.

The 35-year-old reality star showed off her sculpted figure on Insta Stories this Sunday while wearing the company's Liquid Mix workout ensemble.

A Liquid Mix bra currently sells on the Good American website for $79, while the corresponding leggings can be purchased for $115.

Khloe originally started Good American as a denim brand in 2016 with Emma Grede, a fashion designer who hails from East London.

One of the models for the brand was Jordyn Woods, who at that point was the best friend of Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner.

Khloe left Tristan Thompson, the father of her one-year-old daughter True, last February after he kissed Jordyn at a party.

Jordyn has since gone on her family friend Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk, confessed to the kiss but insisted on a polygraph that she never slept with Tristan.

Emma told Fashionista in 2018 that 'if you're in the entertainment marketing business, you need to be in business with Kris Jenner.'

She related the origin story of her fashion brand, remembering that she was in fact introduced to Khloe by the latter's momager.

'I used to meet [Kris] every fashion week in Paris for a little drink and we'd talk about whatever we were working on at that point. I've done Kendall's Calvin [Klein] deal; we've done lots and lots of things together,' she dished.

'And I kind of pitched her in a way that was like: "Hey, I'm doing this thing, and I'd really love Khloe to be my partner," and she loved it. She was like: "This is a great idea, but you have to talk to Khloe. This is not for me." I came to LA and I had a meeting with Khloe, and the rest is history, as they say.'

Emma dished: 'As soon as I started speaking, she started joining in on things. She had all these stories, and she'd been bigger. She'd been at different sizes.

'And I think, immediately, this idea that we were going to do this super-empowering, inclusive brand, she was like: "That's it, I'm in," and she started work immediately. No contract, no anything. She was just like: "Yeah, count me in," so it was great.'