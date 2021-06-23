Khloe Kardashian Slams Younes Bendjima on National Television

It appears that Scott Disick is not a fan of French-Algerian model and boxer Younes Bendjima, who is the ex-partner of Kourtney Kardashian.

Part two of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion aired on television this week, bringing with it revelations about Kylie Jenner’s friendship with her ex-best friend Jordyn Woods, “The Kardashian Curse” as well as Disick’s thoughts on Kourtney’s relationships.

During the episode, host Andy Cohen asked Disick, who is Kourtney’s former long-term parter, why he seems so bothered by her seeing other men.

“It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys,” Cohen said, prompting Disick to respond: “Me? No. I just want to kill them. Well, the last guy,” he said, referring to Bendjima who was in a relationship with Kourtney on and off between 2016 and 2018, and briefly reunited in 2019 at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party before calling it quits for good.

“Let’s all be honest here.” Kourtney’s younger sister, Khloé Kardashian added, revealing that none of the Kardashian-Jenners approved of Algeria-born Bendjima either. “Nobody was happy with the last one,” she said.

It’s not the first time that Khloe has slammed Bendjima on national television. During a recent episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Khloe referred to the 27-year-old as “toxic.”

However, while Disick wasn’t a fan of Bendima, he admitted that he still wanted to support Kourtney. “I was still there to help her through it,” said the 38-year-old, who has three children with the Poosh founder.

During the reunion, Scott also gave his opinion on Kourtney’s new relationship with Travis Barker, whom she’s been dating since January.

“I mean, yeah,” he said. “I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So, I do give her a blessing to be happy.”