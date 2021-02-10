Khloe Kardashian Takes Her Daughter Stylish Fashion to The Next Level

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian often takes to social media to share memorable moments of her two-year-old daughter, True Thompson, as well as to show off the little fashion star in the making’s stylish outfits.

This week, the reality star proudly took to Instagram to gush over her daughter True, whose father is NBA player Tristan Thompson. She shared photos that showed her toddler posing in a stylish Burberry outfit accessorized with a bag by Dubai-based label L’Afshar.

"My beautiful baby!!!" the Good American mogul captioned the cute shot, spurring comments from her well-known friends.

The two-year-old looked as cute as can be in a Burberry bodysuit and matching flared out shorts, which were paired with matching sandals and L’Afhsar’s mini Amnis bag.

It appears that L’Afshar is a style staple for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The label, which was founded by Esmod Dubai graduate Lilian Afshar in 2015, has been championed by virtually every member of the famous family.

Just recently, beauty mogul and reality television star Kylie Jenner was seen carrying L’Afshar’s Ida bag in beige croc on the last day of filming on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Her older sister Kendall is also a fan of the brand and has been seen clutching the unique handbags while sitting courtside at basketball games. Memorably, the supermodel accessorized her stylish 21st birthday look with L’Afshar’s ubiquitous lucite box bag, reminiscent of the one True sported on Khloe’s Instagram feed.

Though only two years old, True has already accumulated an enviable collection of stylish clothes and accessories, as seen on her mother’s Instagram account, that could give fashionable stars in the industry a run for their money.

The toddler is constantly decked out in the latest designer fashion thanks to her mom and her aunts. A budding style star, True has been spotted on her mother’s Instagram account wearing new season pieces from brands such as Balenciaga, Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana and her uncle Kanye West’s brand Yeezy.