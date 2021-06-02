Khloe Kardashian Wears Lebanese Designer Karen Wazen's Footwear

It’s no secret that Andrea Wazen is one of the most in-demand footwear designers today. The Lebanese designer launched her namesake label in Beirut in 2013 and has since gone on to grab the attention of world famous superstars.

Her strappy sandals, leather boots and tulle-ruffled slingbacks have been spotted on a broad spectrum of stars that include Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Addison Rae and more.

This week, reality television star Khloe Kardashian became the latest celebrity to step out in heels from the footwear designer.

This week, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for the brand’s Denver sandal in all black as she arrived at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles.

She paired the footwear with a black Rick Owens bustier top tucked into a rare pair of Tom Ford-era Gucci trousers from 2001. The Good American fashion label founder completed the look with a cow print pony hair leather bag from By Far.

It’s not the first time that the 36-year-old has donned a pair of heels from Andrea Wazen.

Memorably, Kardashian wore the Lebanese brand’s Gloria mules on an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Meanwhile, Khloe isn’t the only Kardashian to champion the celebrity-loved footwear label.

Her younger sister Kylie Jenner has also been spotted wearing a pair of Andrea Wazen heels on a number of occasions.

The London-born designer, who is the younger sister of Lebanese fashion blogger Karen Wazen, launched her eponymous, celebrity-approved label following stints with some of the most renowned footwear designers in the world, including Christian Louboutin and Rupert Sanderson.

Wazen, who was raised in Beirut, works closely with factories and artisans in Lebanon in order to bring her designs to life.

The slinky shoes run the full gamut of footwear, including sling-backs, pumps, boots, and mules. However, the brand does not offer sneakers. They are playful, with various designs in tulle, neon colorways and animal print.

She joins the ever-growing list of Arab female footwear designers taking the fashion industry by storm, alongside Jordanian-Romanian Amina Muaddi, Australian-Lebanese Katrine Hanna and Kuwait-born Najeeba Hayat.