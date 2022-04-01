Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True and Cousin Dream Dance to 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable video of her daughter True Thompson and cousin Dream dancing to Encanto hit We Don't Talk About Bruno.

In the footage, posted to the 37-year-old reality star's Instagram, her little girl, four, can be seen twirling around next to her uncle Rob and his ex Blac Chyna's five-year-old.

The girls also adorably sang along to Aqua's 1997 hit Barbie Girl, using their cups as makeshift microphones while busting a move in the dining room.While True wore a jasmine green tea pajama set, Dream rocked a cute pink set and her hair in pigtail braids.

Khloe could be heard cheering the dynamic duo along as they showed off their sassy freestyle choreography.

The post comes just days after her sister Kim Kardashian also shared a recording of her eldest North West singing along to We Don't Talk About Bruno.

North and her friend Ryan Romulus had the lyrics memorized as they sang along to the upbeat track from the backseat of a car in video posted Tuesday.

'North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it's still stuck in my head lol,' Kim captioned the nearly three-minute long video.

North and her pal enthusiastically sang along to the song in sync.

Like True and North, the pair had their act down pat as they belted certain parts solo before joining forces to perform other verses in unison.

They even had some hand motions to accompany the verses.