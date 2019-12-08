Kick Her out of Saudi! Maya Diab Faces Backlash for BARELY Dancing in Riyadh Boulevard

Lebanese singer Maya Diab caused some chaos at a cafe in the Riyadh Boulevard, where she was dancing and swaying to Saad El Soghayar singing.

After the video spread, a large number of followers rejected Maya's appearance saying that it violates the regulations of the region, which prohibits dancing in public places including cafes and theaters.

They also said Maya's behavior is considered a violation of the Public Taste Law as regulated by the Interior Ministry of Saudi.

Followers demanded that such behavior not to be repeated again by stars, stressing that all guests must respect the customs and traditions of Saudi society.

Also, many took to Twitter to call for the expulsion of Maya Diab from the Kingdom. A number of them recalled the clip of the girl who danced in her abaya, and as a result, was referred to the Public Prosecution for investigation, stressing that the system should be applied on everyone without exceptions.