Duplays and Kids DXB are teaming up this year to host the Kids DXB Summer Camp. For eight weeks, children ages three to 13 can sign up to improve their skills across a variety of disciplines.



Kids DXB Summer Camp will offer children the guidance they need to be successful, whether in sports, entrepreneurship or academic activities. Children can attend full or half-day sessions with experienced instructors to reach their maximum potential. It’s a fun-filled way for your child to enjoy a productive and developmental summer break to get ready for the academic year ahead.

Date 07 July - 29 September 2019 Category Experiences , Family Venue Etisalat Academy Sports and Leisure Club Telephone +971 4 447 2394 Ticket price Full day: 9am-3:30pm

