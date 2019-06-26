Kids DXB Summer Camp

Published June 26th, 2019 - 10:04 GMT
Duplays and Kids DXB are hosting the Kids DXB Summer Camp
Duplays and Kids DXB are hosting the Kids DXB Summer Camp

Duplays and Kids DXB are teaming up this year to host the Kids DXB Summer Camp. For eight weeks, children ages three to 13 can sign up to improve their skills across a variety of disciplines.

Kids DXB Summer Camp will offer children the guidance they need to be successful, whether in sports, entrepreneurship or academic activities. Children can attend full or half-day sessions with experienced instructors to reach their maximum potential. It’s a fun-filled way for your child to enjoy a productive and developmental summer break to get ready for the academic year ahead.

Date 07 July - 29 September 2019
Category Experiences , Family
Venue Etisalat Academy Sports and Leisure Club
Telephone +971 4 447 2394
Ticket price Full day: 9am-3:30pm
Half day: 9am-12:30pm
Admission Full day: 9am-3:30pm
Half day: 9am-12:30pm

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now