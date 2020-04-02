'Killer, Terrorist, Torturer, Victimizer & Violator'! Julia Boutros Rejects Avichay Adraee's Birthday Greeting

The first day of April every year marks the birthday of Lebanese songstress Julia Boutros.

The artist was greeted by her fans and loved ones, but she specifically rejected one greeting that she described as poisoning and suspicious, received from the spokesperson of Israeli army, Avichai Adraie.

The Lebanese artist issued an official statement from her media office in Beirut responding to Adraie's greeting, which said:

"It is not customary for Mrs. Julia Boutros to engage in a discussion with anyone on social media, but the poisoned birthday greeting that she received today from the Israeli Defense Force spokesperson imposes the following: First - reject this suspicious greeting."

The statement added:

"Second - those who have committed occupation, crimes and massacres do not possess a minimum level of musical sense and art and melody taste because they are bred to kill, terrorize, torture, abuse of innocents, and violate the legitimate rights of peoples."

"Third, no matter how much the enemy tries to appear as a gentle lamb and a sensible person, they will not be able to erase what they committed - and are still - against the oppressed and tormented Palestinian people, and against the Arab people, in general, and the Lebanese people, in particular, and their condemned practices will remain a stigma that will not be erased by a false affection from here and deceptive wishes from there."

Avechai Adraei said, in his official account on Twitter: "Happy birthday Julia Boutros, you have always been a champion and supporter of terrorism, but we are people who understand the meaning of music and the value of art."

"So we go beyond differences, and we greet you with a tune of your song played by our army on your birthday, and may you celebrate your birthday next year with friends and away from #Coronavirus," added Avechai Adraei.