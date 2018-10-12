Kim and Kanye Made Profit of $8 Million When Sold Remodeled Bel-Air Mansion to Ukrainian Billionaire

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Twitter)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made a killing when they sold their remodeled Bel-Air mansion to a Ukranian billionaire in 2017.

But now that buyer Marina Acton has taken a hit after listing the estate for sale seven months after acquiring it.

While Kim and Kanye made a profit of $8 million on the 10,000-square-foot residence, Acton ending up selling it at a $3.8 million loss, TMZ reported Thursday.

Back in 2017, the sale of property was the most expensive in the history of the ultra exclusive Bel-Air Crest community.

The reality star and rapper had purchased the estate in 2013 for $9 million and completely remodeled it at a cost of $2 million.

They sold it to Acton for $17.8 million in November 2017.

But the following June the Silicon Valley-based philanthropist out it back on the market.

She said at the time she was unloading it because she was pregnant and needed a bigger home and planned to purchase something in Miami or West Palm Beach in Florida..

According to TMZ, Acton sold the property for $14 million, $3.8 million less than she paid for it.